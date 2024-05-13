USS Leyte Gulf RTHP

Royal Canadian Rear Adm. David Patchell, Vice Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, speaks to the crew of the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) as they return to Naval Station Norfolk, May 17, 2024, marking their final deployment. Leyte Gulf deployed to the 4th Fleet area of responsibility, seizing 6,470 kilograms of illicit-drugs, a semi-submersible, and conducted theater security cooperation visits. Constructed in 1985 and commissioned in 1987, Leyte Gulf is named after the decisive World War II battle in the Philippine Sea.

