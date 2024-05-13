A formation of Sailors standby to assist the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) return to Naval Station Norfolk, May 17, 2024, marking their final deployment. Leyte Gulf deployed to the 4th Fleet area of responsibility, seizing 6,470 kilograms of illicit-drugs, a semi-submersible, and conducted theater security cooperation visits. Constructed in 1985 and commissioned in 1987, Leyte Gulf is named after the decisive World War II battle in the Philippine Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Manvir Gill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 12:38 Photo ID: 8412087 VIRIN: 240517-N-IO903-1011 Resolution: 5819x3879 Size: 1.27 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Leyte Gulf Returns from Final Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Manvir Gill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.