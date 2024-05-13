Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAPI Heritage Month [Image 30 of 31]

    AAPI Heritage Month

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Christopher D Nette 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The FRCSW AAPI Diversity Team hosts a guest speaker event at the Commander, Naval Air Pacific (CNAP) auditorium, May 10. We look forward to having you attend this event. This year’s theme is “Advancing Leaders Through Innovation.” A lion dance performance by the Southern Wind Lion Dance Troupe at the courtyard capped the event.
    - The first guest speaker is Ms. Natalia Li, Director of Civilian Resources & Business Affairs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management & Compliance). She is responsible for reviewing, recommending, and revising estimates for the Navy Working Capital Fund (NWCF, $35 Billion) and Civilian Personnel pricing for over 227,000 FTEs for inclusion in the budget and the justification of these estimates to OSD/OMB and Congress.
    - The second guest speaker is Dr. Virginia Loh-Hagan from the San Diego State University Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Resource Center. Dr. Loh-Hagan is a former faculty member at the SDSU School of Education and is an author having written over 400 children’s books. She is an advocate for children’s literacy and likes to write about her Asian American heritage.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 12:10
    Photo ID: 8412047
    VIRIN: 240510-D-XC190-5809
    Resolution: 3285x2421
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPI Heritage Month [Image 31 of 31], by Christopher D Nette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Monthe
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month
    AAPI Heritage Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT