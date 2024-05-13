"The President's Own" Assistant Director Returns To Where It All Began

1st Lt. Jose Toranzo, the assistant director for “The President's Own” US Marine Band, directs the graduation colors ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 17, 2024. The morning colors ceremony is often the first chance for the families of the graduating Marines to observe the conduct of colors aboard a military installation.

