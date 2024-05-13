Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "The President's Own" Assistant Director Returns To Where It All Began [Image 1 of 2]

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Zachary Foshee 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    1st Lt. Jose Toranzo, the assistant director for “The President's Own” US Marine Band, directs the graduation colors ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 17, 2024. The morning colors ceremony is often the first chance for the families of the graduating Marines to observe the conduct of colors aboard a military installation.

    This work, "The President's Own" Assistant Director Returns To Where It All Began [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Zachary Foshee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drum Major
    Conducting
    President's Own
    Assistant Director
    Musical Training
    Parris Island Marine

