1st Lt. Jose Toranzo, the assistant director for “The President's Own” US Marine Band, directs the graduation colors ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 17, 2024. The morning colors ceremony is often the first chance for the families of the graduating Marines to observe the conduct of colors aboard a military installation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 11:14 Photo ID: 8411788 VIRIN: 240517-M-PK304-1001 Resolution: 2939x1525 Size: 3.14 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "The President's Own" Assistant Director Returns To Where It All Began [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Zachary Foshee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.