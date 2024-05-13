DOD honors exceptional firefighters: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz team shines in 2023 F&ES Awards

Among the winners for the 2023 Department of Defense Fire and Emergency Services Awards were Deputy Fire Chief Adam J. Montoya (left) and Interim Training Chief Tobias Lang from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. Deputy Fire Chief Adam J. Montoya received the Civilian Fire Officer of the Year award for his management of the Army's largest fire department in Europe. Interim Training Chief Tobias Lang was honored as the Fire Service Instructor of the Year for his management of the training program for 235 firefighters.

