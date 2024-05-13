Construction continues on the North Parking Deck on the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center May 13, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 09:48
|Photo ID:
|8411548
|VIRIN:
|240513-A-GI410-1020
|Resolution:
|2000x3000
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction continues at the Louisville VA Medical Center May 13, 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
