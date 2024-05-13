CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU M224 60mm mortar Range

U.S. Marines assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire the M224 60mm mortar on a live-fire range at Lampung, Indonesia, during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24, May 15, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

