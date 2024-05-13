CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU M224 60mm mortar Range

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and commander of troops aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), prepares to drop a 60mm mortar round during a live-fire range at Lampung, Indonesia, during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24, May 15, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

