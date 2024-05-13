Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU M224 60mm mortar Range [Image 24 of 26]

    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU M224 60mm mortar Range

    BANDAR LAMPUNG, INDONESIA

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and commander of troops aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), prepares to drop a 60mm mortar round during a live-fire range at Lampung, Indonesia, during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24, May 15, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 08:00
    Photo ID: 8411222
    VIRIN: 240515-M-PO838-1658
    Resolution: 6224x4672
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: BANDAR LAMPUNG, ID
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU M224 60mm mortar Range [Image 26 of 26], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CARAT
    Indonesia
    Partnership
    60mm
    15thMEU
    CARAT24

