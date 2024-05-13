Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU M224 60mm mortar Range [Image 23 of 26]

    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU M224 60mm mortar Range

    BANDAR LAMPUNG, INDONESIA

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eric Almaguer, a section leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, monitors time between 60mm mortar impacts on a live-fire range at Lampung, Indonesia, during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24, May 15, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 08:00
    Location: BANDAR LAMPUNG, ID
    This work, CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU M224 60mm mortar Range [Image 26 of 26], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU M224 60mm mortar Range
    CARAT
    Indonesia
    Partnership
    60mm
    15thMEU
    CARAT24

