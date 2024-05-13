U.S. Marine Corps small unmanned aerial system operators assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, operate an unmanned drone on a live-fire range at Lampung, Indonesia, during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24, May 15, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 08:00
|Photo ID:
|8411212
|VIRIN:
|240515-M-PO838-1429
|Resolution:
|5795x4350
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|BANDAR LAMPUNG, ID
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU M224 60mm mortar Range [Image 26 of 26], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
