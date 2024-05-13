Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CARAT Indonesia 24: sUAS [Image 6 of 7]

    CARAT Indonesia 24: sUAS

    BANDAR LAMPUNG, INDONESIA

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jongoddy Bojorquez, a small unmanned aircraft system operator assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, leads a subject matter expert exchange with U.S. Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron 4, Commander Task Group 72.2, and Indonesian Navy service members assigned to Air Wings 1 and 2, on the R80D SkyRaider during Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 15, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 06:39
    Photo ID: 8411091
    VIRIN: 240515-M-HP224-1349
    Resolution: 8168x5448
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: BANDAR LAMPUNG, ID
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Indonesia 24: sUAS [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CARAT Indonesia 24: sUAS
    CARAT Indonesia 24: sUAS
    CARAT Indonesia 24: sUAS
    CARAT Indonesia 24: sUAS
    CARAT Indonesia 24: sUAS
    CARAT Indonesia 24: sUAS
    CARAT Indonesia 24: sUAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    15th MEU
    Partnership
    sUAS
    KORMAR
    CARAT 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT