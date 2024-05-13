CARAT Indonesia 24: sUAS

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jongoddy Bojorquez, a small unmanned aircraft system operator assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, leads a subject matter expert exchange with U.S. Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron 4, Commander Task Group 72.2, and Indonesian Navy service members assigned to Air Wings 1 and 2, on the R80D SkyRaider during Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 15, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

