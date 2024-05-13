CARAT Indonesia 24: sUAS

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, lead a subject matter expert exchange on small unmanned aircraft systems with U.S. Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron 4, Commander Task Group 72.2, and Indonesian Navy service members assigned to Air Wings 1 and 2, during Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 15, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

