CARAT Indonesia 24: MOUT

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Indonesian Marines assigned to 9th Infantry Battalion, pose for a photo during Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 14, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

