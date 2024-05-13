U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Indonesian Marines assigned to 9th Infantry Battalion, pose for a photo during Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 14, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 06:04
|Photo ID:
|8411032
|VIRIN:
|240514-M-HP224-1542
|Resolution:
|7343x4130
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|BANDAR LAMPUNG, ID
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CARAT Indonesia 24: MOUT [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
