CARAT Indonesia 24: MOUT

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate military operations on urbanized terrain techniques for Indonesian Marines assigned to 9th Infantry Battalion, during Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 14, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

