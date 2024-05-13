Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Indonesia 24: MOUT [Image 5 of 9]

    CARAT Indonesia 24: MOUT

    BANDAR LAMPUNG, INDONESIA

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate military operations on urbanized terrain techniques for Indonesian Marines assigned to 9th Infantry Battalion, during Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 14, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 06:04
    Photo ID: 8411030
    VIRIN: 240514-M-HP224-1428
    Resolution: 7410x4942
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: BANDAR LAMPUNG, ID
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Indonesia 24: MOUT [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    MOUT
    15th MEU
    Partnership
    KORMAR
    CARAT 24

