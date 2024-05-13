Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range [Image 14 of 16]

    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range

    BANDAR LAMPUNG, INDONESIA

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ethan Oglesby, a machine gunner assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, transports supplies along the firing line during a live-fire range in Lampung, Indonesia during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24, May 14, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 05:58
    Photo ID: 8411016
    VIRIN: 240514-M-PO838-1480
    Resolution: 4380x3288
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: BANDAR LAMPUNG, ID
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range
    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range
    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range
    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range
    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range
    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range
    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range
    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range
    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range
    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range
    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range
    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range
    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range
    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range
    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range
    CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    Indonesia
    MK19
    Partnership
    15thMEU
    CARAT24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT