U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ethan Oglesby, left, and Lance Cpl. Anthony Reyesgreendale both machine gunners assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shoot a Mark 19 grenade launcher during a live-fire range range in Lampung, Indonesia during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24, May 14, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 05:58 Photo ID: 8411015 VIRIN: 240514-M-PO838-1428 Resolution: 6224x4672 Size: 3.14 MB Location: BANDAR LAMPUNG, ID Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CARAT Indonesia 24: 15th MEU MK19 Range [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.