Ivorian Special Forces Conduct Tactical Movements at Flintlock 24

Members of Ivorian Special Forces conduct tactical movements during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 15, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

