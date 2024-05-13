Dutch and U.S. Medics Conduct Simulated Casulty Exercise at Flintlock 24

Members of the Dutch Special Operations Surgical Team and U.S. forces medical personnel assigned to Special Operations Command Africa provide care to a simulated casualty during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 11, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)
|05.11.2024
|05.17.2024 05:07
|8410931
|240511-F-UU560-1112
|6048x4024
|5.33 MB
|JACQUEVILLE, CI
|8
|0
