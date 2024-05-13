Members of the Dutch Special Operations Surgical Team and U.S. forces medical personnel assigned to Special Operations Command Africa provide care to a simulated casualty during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 11, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 05:07 Photo ID: 8410931 VIRIN: 240511-F-UU560-1112 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.33 MB Location: JACQUEVILLE, CI Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dutch and U.S. Medics Conduct Simulated Casulty Exercise at Flintlock 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jennifer Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.