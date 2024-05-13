CARAT Indonesia 24: Welcome Reception

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit enjoys dinner with key leaders from the U.S. and Indonesian Navy during the welcome reception for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 13, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

