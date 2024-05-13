Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Indonesia 24: Welcome Reception [Image 6 of 8]

    CARAT Indonesia 24: Welcome Reception

    BANDAR LAMPUNG, INDONESIA

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit enjoys dinner with key leaders from the U.S. and Indonesian Navy during the welcome reception for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 13, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 04:52
    VIRIN: 240513-M-HP224-2375
    Resolution: 7853x5238
    Location: BANDAR LAMPUNG, ID
    TAGS

    CARAT
    15th MEU
    Partnership
    USS Somerset
    CARAT 24
    COMPHIBRON 5

