U.S. Navy Capt. Tate Robinson, commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 5, gifts Indonesia Navy Capt. Ludfy, right, commander of 1st Fleet Escort Force, 1st Fleet Command, a commemorative plaque during the welcome reception for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 13, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 04:52
|Photo ID:
|8410910
|VIRIN:
|240513-M-HP224-2259
|Resolution:
|7173x4784
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|BANDAR LAMPUNG, ID
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CARAT Indonesia 24: Welcome Reception [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT