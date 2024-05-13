Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Indonesia 24: Opening Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    CARAT Indonesia 24: Opening Ceremony

    BANDAR LAMPUNG, INDONESIA

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit speaks with the media following the opening ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 13, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    TAGS

    CARAT
    Indonesia
    Opening Ceremony
    Partnership
    15thMEU
    CARAT24

