CARAT Indonesia 24: Opening Ceremony

Key leaders from the U.S. and Indonesian Armed Forces take a group photo following the opening ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Pesawaran, Lampung, Indonesia, May 13, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

