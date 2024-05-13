U.S. and Indonesian service members march in formation during the opening ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 13, 2024. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 04:42 Photo ID: 8410893 VIRIN: 240513-M-PO838-1264 Resolution: 5981x3364 Size: 3.09 MB Location: BANDAR LAMPUNG, ID Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CARAT Indonesia 24: Opening Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.