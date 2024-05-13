Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACDC: 1/7, Philippine service members conduct weapons training [Image 9 of 12]

    ACDC: 1/7, Philippine service members conduct weapons training

    COTABATO, PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and service members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines share tactics at a weapon systems training and safety brief during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum near Cotabato City, Philippines, May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

    ACDC
    Philippines
    13th MEU
    IMEFFWD
    Philippine Marines
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

