U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Georges, an assistant patrol leader with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conducts a bore and barrel check at a weapon systems training and safety brief during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum near Cotabato City, Philippines, May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Georges is a native of South Dakota.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 02:34 Photo ID: 8410803 VIRIN: 240515-M-OV505-2189 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.23 MB Location: COTABATO, PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACDC: 1/7, Philippine service members conduct weapons training [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.