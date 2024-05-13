ACDC: 1/7, Philippine service members conduct weapons training

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jacobus Blignaut, the company operations chief of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, speaks at a weapon systems training and safety brief during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum near Cotabato City, Philippines, May 15, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Blignaut is a native of Alaska. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

