Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former British air force, now APS-2 quality assurance supports DEFENDER 24 [Image 3 of 3]

    Former British air force, now APS-2 quality assurance supports DEFENDER 24

    DULMEN, NW, GERMANY

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Shaun Jones is a logistics management specialist in quality assurance at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany. He said he and his team were directly involved in supporting DEFENDER 24 with an APS-2 32-bed field hospital they pulled and issued to an Army Reserve hospital unit participating in the exercise.

    DEFENDER 24 is the largest Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more photos, videos and information on DEFENDER 24, go to www.europeafrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 01:46
    Photo ID: 8410746
    VIRIN: 240517-A-SM279-2593
    Resolution: 2523x3464
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: DULMEN, NW, DE
    Hometown: PORTHMADOG, WLS, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former British air force, now APS-2 quality assurance supports DEFENDER 24 [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former British air force, now APS-2 quality assurance supports DEFENDER 24
    Former British air force, now APS-2 quality assurance supports DEFENDER 24
    Former British air force, now APS-2 quality assurance supports DEFENDER 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former British air force, now APS-2 quality assurance supports DEFENDER 24

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT