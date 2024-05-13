Former British air force, now APS-2 quality assurance supports DEFENDER 24

Shaun Jones is a logistics management specialist in quality assurance at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany. He said he and his team were directly involved in supporting DEFENDER 24 with an APS-2 32-bed field hospital they pulled and issued to an Army Reserve hospital unit participating in the exercise.
DEFENDER 24 is the largest Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more photos, videos and information on DEFENDER 24, go to www.europeafrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
