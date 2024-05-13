Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACDC: 15th MEU, Philippine Service Members Train on CBRN Defense [Image 5 of 8]

    ACDC: 15th MEU, Philippine Service Members Train on CBRN Defense

    PUERTO PRINCESSA, PHILIPPINES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Thiago Nunes, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialist assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Massachusetts, assists a Philippine Marine don military oriented protective posture during the practical application portion of a CBRN defense class during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princessa, Philippines, May 16, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 01:42
    Photo ID: 8410738
    VIRIN: 240516-M-HY848-1060
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESSA, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    CBRN
    ACDC
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

