ACDC: 15th MEU, Philippine Service Members Train on CBRN Defense

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Thiago Nunes, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialist assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Massachusetts, assists a Philippine Marine don military oriented protective posture during the practical application portion of a CBRN defense class during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princessa, Philippines, May 16, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

