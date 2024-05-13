USS Warrior (MCM 10), CNFJ Leaders Visit Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Naval Base in Hakodate, Japan

HAKODATE, Japan (May 16, 2024) – Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Hiroyuki Shiosaki, commander, Hakodate Sub-Area Activities, speaks to leaders from the JMSDF, the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10), the U.S. Consulate in Sapporo, and Commander, Naval Forces Japan during an office call in Hakodate, Japan, May 16. Warrior is visiting Hakodate to celebrate the 170th anniversary of Commodore Matthew Perry's historic visit to Hakodate May 17, 1854, officially establishing ties between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

