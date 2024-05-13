Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Warrior (MCM 10), CNFJ Leaders Visit Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Naval Base in Hakodate, Japan [Image 10 of 12]

    USS Warrior (MCM 10), CNFJ Leaders Visit Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Naval Base in Hakodate, Japan

    JAPAN

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Mine Countermeasures Squadron SEVEN

    HAKODATE, Japan (May 16, 2024) – Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Hiroyuki Shiosaki (left), commander, Hakodate Sub-Area Activities, speaks to Lt. Cmdr. Robert Squires (Center), commanding officer of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10), and Mark Wuebbels (center right), consul general at the U.S. Consulate in Sapporo, Japan, during an office call with leaders from the JMSDF, Warrior, the U.S. Consulate in Sapporo, and Commander, Naval Forces Japan in Hakodate, Japan, May 16. Warrior is visiting Hakodate to celebrate the 170th anniversary of Commodore Matthew Perry's historic visit to Hakodate May 17, 1854, officially establishing ties between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

