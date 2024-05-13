HAKODATE, Japan (May 16, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Robert Squires, commanding officer of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10), conducts an interview with local media on the ship’s bridge during a port visit to Hakodate, Japan, May 16. Warrior is visiting Hakodate to celebrate the 170th anniversary of Commodore Matthew Perry's historic visit to Hakodate May 17, 1854, officially establishing ties between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 Photo ID: 8410579 Location: JP This work, USS Warrior (MCM 10) Conducts Ship Tour for Local Media During Port Visit to Hakodate, Japan [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.