Willie Kendall, an aircraft electrician, installs the wires that enable countermeasure capabilities on a Chinook, May 16, at Hunter Army Airfield. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 22:16
|Photo ID:
|8410576
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-BL368-1469
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|6.97 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Around Hunter Army Airfield [Image 2 of 2], by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT