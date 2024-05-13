Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 1

Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Edgar Guevara, an infantryman assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, executes the standing backwards jump during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 14, 2024. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Alaska Army Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

Date Taken: 05.14.2024
Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US