Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 1

Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Brendan White, an infantryman assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, performs the strict pull-up exercise during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 14, 2024. The pullups were part of an eight-part, World War II physical fitness test during day one of the competition. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Alaska Army Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

