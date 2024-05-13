Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 1

From the left, Alaska Army National Guard Pfc. Colton Cowan, Spc. Patrick Deslaurier, and Spc. Loren McDole, sprint from the starting line during a quarter-mile race as part of the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 14, 2024. Cowan is an infantryman assigned to the Alpha Company, 1st Battalion 297th Infantry Regiment and his fellow Soldiers are both assigned to the 49th Missile Defense Battalion at Ft. Greely, Alaska. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Alaska Army Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0