    Beale Air Force Base National Police Week 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    Beale Air Force Base National Police Week 2024

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    The U.S. Air Force 9th Security Forces Squadron Defenders hold a commencement ceremony for National Police Week prior to a ruck march on at Beale Air Force, May 13, 2024. National Police Week offers honor, remembrance, and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    National Police Week
    reveille
    9th Security Forces Squadron
    9 SFS

