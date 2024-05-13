U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sheldon Curl, 9th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, stands at attention during the flag folding by the Beale Air Force Base Honor Guard at his retirement ceremony at Beale AFB, California, May 10, 2024. The flag is folded in a specific way to distinguish it from folding an ordinary object, with each fold holding ceremonial meaning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 21:15 Photo ID: 8410501 VIRIN: 240510-F-WX919-1141 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 7.34 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.