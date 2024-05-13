Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sheldon Curl, 9th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, stands at attention during the flag folding by the Beale Air Force Base Honor Guard at his retirement ceremony at Beale AFB, California, May 10, 2024. The flags are folded in a specific way at retirement ceremonies and funerals as a sign of respect and to represent service members who have served in the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    This work, Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

