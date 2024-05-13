Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sheldon Curl, 9th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, stands at attention during the flag folding by the Beale Air Force Base Honor Guard at his retirement ceremony at Beale AFB, California, May 10, 2024. The flags are folded in a specific way at retirement ceremonies and funerals as a sign of respect and to represent service members who have served in the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

