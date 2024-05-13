Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    The Beale Air Force Base Honor Guard present the colors, including the U.S. national flag, and the Air Force flag, during a retirement ceremony at Beale AFB, California, May 10, 2024. The Honor Guard present the colors during ceremonial occasions to mark a significant event for a military unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 21:15
    Photo ID: 8410499
    VIRIN: 240510-F-WX919-1023
    Resolution: 7225x4819
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    retirement ceremony
    Beale Air Force Base
    present colors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT