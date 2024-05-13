U.S. Air Force Col. Geoffrey Church, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, looks on as the Beale Air Force Base Honor Guard present the colors, including the U.S. national flag, and the Air Force flag, during a retirement ceremony at Beale AFB, California, May 10, 2024. The Honor Guard present the colors during ceremonial occasions to mark a significant event for a military unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 21:15
|Photo ID:
|8410498
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-WX919-1018
|Resolution:
|7747x5167
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Curl Retirement Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT