240515-N-CH260-1144 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), sails in front of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), during a training exercise in the Pacific Ocean. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 21:16 Photo ID: 8410490 VIRIN: 240515-N-CH260-1144 Resolution: 3912x2608 Size: 1.18 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts simulated strait transit [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.