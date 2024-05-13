Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts simulated strait transit [Image 3 of 7]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts simulated strait transit

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240515-N-CH260-1025 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, flies alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a training exercise in the Pacific Ocean. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 21:16
    VIRIN: 240515-N-CH260-1025
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Underway
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    U.S. Navy
    CVN 72
    Forgedbythesea

