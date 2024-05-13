Abraham Lincoln conducts simulated strait transit

240515-N-CH260-1025 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, flies alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a training exercise in the Pacific Ocean. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)

