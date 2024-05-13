8th TSC Panel 6 LANPAC 24

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, sits on a panel to discuss the importance of creating and maintaining joint interior lines during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exhibition, May 16, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. LANPAC is a professional development forum sponsored by the Association of the United States Army and supported by U.S. Army Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)
