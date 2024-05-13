Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division, Keyport NADP employee graduates program, supports V-22 Osprey aircraft

    NUWC Division, Keyport NADP employee graduates program, supports V-22 Osprey aircraft

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Frank Kaminski 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Daniel Smith, logistics management specialist for NUWC Division, Keyport, is the most recent graduate of the Naval Acquisition Development Program. The NADP equips next generation logisticians for successful careers in government service. (U.S. Navy photo by Peter Clute/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 18:11
    Photo ID: 8410268
    VIRIN: 240502-N-WL488-1001
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division, Keyport NADP employee graduates program, supports V-22 Osprey aircraft, by Frank Kaminski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division, Keyport NADP employee graduates program, supports V-22 Osprey aircraft

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    keyport
    NADP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT