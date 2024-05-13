Daniel Smith, logistics management specialist for NUWC Division, Keyport, is the most recent graduate of the Naval Acquisition Development Program. The NADP equips next generation logisticians for successful careers in government service. (U.S. Navy photo by Peter Clute/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 18:11 Photo ID: 8410268 VIRIN: 240502-N-WL488-1001 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 1.41 MB Location: KEYPORT, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Division, Keyport NADP employee graduates program, supports V-22 Osprey aircraft, by Frank Kaminski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.