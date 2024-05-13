The 480th FS remains busy during AK24

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron sits parked during Astral Knight 24, at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2024. Exercise AK24 is an investment in the ability for NATO Allies to seamlessly operate together to maintain a stable and prosperous Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 18:02
|Photo ID:
|8410267
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-GY077-1396
|Resolution:
|4785x3190
|Size:
|832.98 KB
|Location:
|NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, DE
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
