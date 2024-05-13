The 480th FS remains busy during AK24

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Micheal Easter 480th Fighter Generation Squadron propulsion craftsman, prepares to park a F-16 Fighting Falcon during Astral Knight 24, at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2024. U.S. forces’ ability to respond quickly and assure Allies and partners rests upon the fact that they are located in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

