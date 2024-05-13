U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Micheal Easter, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron propulsion craftsman, conducts a systems check on a F-16 Fighting Falcon during Astral Knight 24, at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2024. The ability to move rapidly and unpredictably throughout the theater is crucial to present a credible deterrent and effectively respond to attacks on main operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 18:02 Photo ID: 8410265 VIRIN: 240514-F-GY077-1462 Resolution: 8081x5387 Size: 776.58 KB Location: NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 480th FS remains busy during AK24 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.