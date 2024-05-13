Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 480th FS remains busy during AK24 [Image 5 of 7]

    The 480th FS remains busy during AK24

    NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, GERMANY

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Micheal Easter, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron propulsion craftsman, conducts a systems check on a F-16 Fighting Falcon during Astral Knight 24, at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2024. The ability to move rapidly and unpredictably throughout the theater is crucial to present a credible deterrent and effectively respond to attacks on main operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    This work, The 480th FS remains busy during AK24 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AK24, Astral Knight 24, USAFE, EUCOM, 52nd FW

