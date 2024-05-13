U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Micheal Easter, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron propulsion craftsman, conducts a systems check on a F-16 Fighting Falcon during Astral Knight 24, at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2024. The ability to move rapidly and unpredictably throughout the theater is crucial to present a credible deterrent and effectively respond to attacks on main operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 18:02
|Photo ID:
|8410265
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-GY077-1462
|Resolution:
|8081x5387
|Size:
|776.58 KB
|Location:
|NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 480th FS remains busy during AK24 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
