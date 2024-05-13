Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 480th FS remains busy during AK24 [Image 4 of 7]

    The 480th FS remains busy during AK24

    NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, GERMANY

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron parks during Astral Knight 24, at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2024. The Department of Defense regularly evaluates our readiness and positions strategic assets to ensure we maintain both operational and support capabilities to meet our obligations and provide for a credible and survivable defense for the United States and our Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 18:02
    Photo ID: 8410264
    VIRIN: 240514-F-GY077-1415
    Resolution: 7599x5066
    Size: 826.21 KB
    Location: NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 480th FS remains busy during AK24 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

