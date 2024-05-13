A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron parks during Astral Knight 24, at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2024. The Department of Defense regularly evaluates our readiness and positions strategic assets to ensure we maintain both operational and support capabilities to meet our obligations and provide for a credible and survivable defense for the United States and our Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 18:02 Photo ID: 8410264 VIRIN: 240514-F-GY077-1415 Resolution: 7599x5066 Size: 826.21 KB Location: NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 480th FS remains busy during AK24 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.