The 480th FS remains busy during AK24

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared Jhonson, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief conducts a post flight inspection of a F-16 Fighting Falcon during Astral Knight 24, at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2024. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

Date Taken: 05.13.2024
Location: NATO AIR BASE GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, DE